Woman In Custody After Stabbing In Tulsa

Saturday, July 20th 2024, 9:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A woman accused of stabbing another during a dispute over an EBT card is in custody on Saturday, police say.

Tulsa Police said officers responded near 6200 S. Peoria Ave. around 8:30 where a caller reported a stabbing.

Officers said an adult woman was found at the scene with cuts to the back of both her legs. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect, Sherill Stigall, at a nearby store at 6110 S. Peoria Ave. TPD said she had a knife with blood on her.

She's in custody accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

