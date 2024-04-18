Murder Suspect Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Encampment

A Tulsa man has been arrested and is accused of shooting and killing a man on April 14.

By: News On 6

-

A Tulsa man has been arrested and is accused of shooting and killing a man on April 14.

Tulsa Police and the Fugitive Warrants Unit arrested Todd Hibner, 55 on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of first-degree murder.

According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to a homeless encampment at 11000 E. 11th Street on Sunday where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Officers said that at first, it was unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or a homicide.

A medical examiner determined it was a homicide and detectives began an investigation into the suspicious death. On Tuesday a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Hibner and he was found on Wednesday near 41st Street and Highway 169.

Hibner is being held at the Tulsa County jail without bond. The name of the victim has not been released.