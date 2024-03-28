Spring Weather Returns Thursday Through The Easter Holiday Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Mostly sunny conditions return Thursday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s along with south winds at 7 to 15 mph. Our weather pattern brings spring-like conditions across Oklahoma through the weekend with afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s.

A developing storm system will provide a chance for a few thunderstorms late Sunday night into early next week. Strong to near severe weather threats will be possible.

Our next cold front passes the area early Tuesday morning bringing another cool down for the middle of next week.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29?

Clear sky, light wind, and dry air have allowed temperatures to start Thursday morning in the lower 30s. After a light freeze in a few spots, temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon.

Later Thursday night, gusty south winds develop as an area of low pressure deepens across eastern Colorado.

Much stronger south winds are likely Friday from 20 to near 40 mph. A mostly dry low-level flow will continue, and fire spread rates will increase through the day Friday.

By late Friday night and early Saturday, low level moisture is expected to arrive across part of the area. Windspeeds Saturday will not be quite as strong, but still in the 15 to 25 mph range.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma this weekend?

By this weekend, a strong upper-level trough is developing to our west. At the surface, a weak cold front will slide into southern Kansas Saturday and stall across far northern Oklahoma. This boundary should retreat northward late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Easter Sunday morning will begin with the temperatures in the 60s followed by afternoon highs near 80 with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. A dryline will develop and become more pronounced near or west of I 35 late Sunday afternoon or evening.

A disturbance will round the base of the trough and could trigger a few scattered thunderstorms late Sunday night and early Monday morning near this feature. A few of these could be strong to near severe.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

Higher chances for scattered thunderstorms arrive Monday as the cold front begins sagging southward and additional forcing arrives from the southwest. Temperatures Monday morning will start in the 60s and top out also near 80.

Late Monday night, the cold front begins moving more southeast with additional storms developing across Eastern Oklahoma including some severe threats. This front should clear our area early Tuesday morning, with cooler and drier air arriving post frontal Tuesday into Wednesday.

An upper-level low will pass across part of Northern Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon keeping daytime highs in the 50s with temps rebounding into the 60s Wednesday.

The weather pattern for late next week offers the possibility of a storm system nearing next weekend. This could have impacts on potential eclipse viewing across our region. We’ll have more information about the forecast scenarios in the coming days.

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5j0ovActG8BZCOTqZQzrfU

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000646589555

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold