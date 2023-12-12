Shower Chances Increasing By Late This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

What is the forecast for Tuesday?

Mostly pleasant weather is expected today with afternoon highs remaining above normal. Morning lows in the 20s and 30s will bring afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s, yet with increasing high clouds from the west to east later today. Light southeast winds will occur. Our next storm system will approach the northeastern Oklahoma area Friday.

An upper-level trough near the Pacific Northwest will dig southward over the next 36 to 48 hours before gradually turning east Friday into Saturday. This system will bring increasing precipitation rain chances to the western half of Oklahoma beginning Wednesday and Thursday, before sliding eastward Friday and exiting the area early Saturday. The data of trends over the last 16 hours have suggested the upper-level low may track slightly more northward compared to previous forecast. This means the probability of shower activity will be increasing across part of Northern Oklahoma on Friday.

Temperatures will again be mild this afternoon with increasing clouds. Daytime highs will reach the mid and upper 50s with a relatively light southeast wind. As the upper-level low draws closer to the southern plains, mostly cloudy conditions are likely Wednesday across most of the state, including the Tulsa metro. Temperatures will begin in the mid and upper 30s and top out with daytime highs into the mid or upper 50s.

Precipitation will be likely Wednesday across the Panhandle and extreme western OK before expanding Thursday across the western third of the state. Some wintry precipitation is likely across part of Eastern Mexico and southeastern Colorado as the system impacts these areas mostly Wednesday. By Friday, a moderate chance of showers will be underway from central to eastern Oklahoma as the upper-level low draws closer to our immediate area. Temperatures will drop a few degrees Friday as the system brings clouds and showers. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The system should leave early Saturday, but mostly chilly conditions will remain with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the lower 50s. Sunday morning features lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s with mostly sunny conditions.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Click here for Alan Crone's weather podcast

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold

------------