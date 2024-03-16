Cooler Weekend Weather Ahead Following Storms In Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The pattern will bring mostly tranquil weather into the region for the next few days. A weak disturbance will pass across the Red River Valley Saturday evening into early Sunday morning bringing a low-end chance for showers across far southern Oklahoma.

The next storm system capable of more organized showers and storms will occur Wednesday into the latter half of the week.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Friday, March 15 through Sunday, March 17?

The storm system that brought severe weather threats to part of the area Thursday is now away from our immediate area. A cold front continues to move south across Texas Friday and will be responsible for more storms in the Lone Star State that will bring some strong to severe storms.

An upper-level cut-off low will remain across the southwestern U.S. this weekend before gradually moving east while weakening by the middle of next week as it brings a mention for additional showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. A stronger system may also approach our area next weekend with another cooldown.

High temps Friday will stay in mid 60s with gusty north winds from 15 to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions will remain Friday morning before decreasing later Friday afternoon.

Saturday morning lows start in the lower to mid-40s with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 60s with light north winds near 10 mph. A system brings showers across north Texas Saturday and a few of these may move into southern OK by late afternoon and evening.

A surface ridge building from the Rockies into the central plains will bring another cold front across the area Sunday with gusty north winds from 15 to 25 mph. Morning lows will be in the lower to mid-40s with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with mostly sunny conditions.

What will the weather be like next week in Oklahoma?

A surface ridge near and southwest of the area allows temps nearing freezing Monday morning with afternoon highs only in the mid-50s.

Highs will reach the lower to mid-70s both Tuesday and Wednesday with a return of south winds near 10 to 20 mph.

A storm system will be near the area Wednesday and Thursday with increasing rain and thunder chances for part of the area.

