'Realizing Their Full Potential': Inola Girl's Soccer Team Makes School History In State Title Run

The girl's soccer team at Inola High School is making a historic run for the state title this week. This season marks the most wins on record for the team.

It's a pretty relaxed practice for the Lady Longhorns on Monday, they're loosening up sore muscles and getting mentally prepared for the next game in their journey to take state.

"It's been insane I almost feel like I’m living in a dream but it's a reality," said Coach Lacey Coltrane.

She says making it to the semi-final game is a historic achievement, made possible by a team that believes in itself.

"Finally they're realizing their full potential."

Coltrane says this is the first time their team has ever made it to the semi-finals.

Whether or not this team takes home the state title, they've still broken barriers, they're the only public school team left in this 3A tournament.

These girls have to score goals to make it to the top, but they also have to stop them.

"Probably just like the pressure of it all scared to constantly make a mistake, because a mistake means a goal," says goalkeeper Hannah Tillotson.

She’s good at keeping the ball out of the net, something her teammates appreciate.

"We can't win games without our defense especially my fellow senior she's our goalie and she's done a great job this year saving us," says senior Dakota Russell.

This is one of the last practices ever for Russell, who says the team has really grown together.

"We've always had a solid team and like seeing our progression from my freshman year to my senior year now it's super exciting," she says.

Coach Coltrane has seen that growth too, and even though this historic season doesn't seem real, she's enjoying every moment.

"I don't even know how to express it I’m just super proud of all of them and like I’m living in a fantasy world almost," Coltrane says.