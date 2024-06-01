'Always Good To Be Home': Tulsa Natives, Current NFL Players Give Back To The Community That Raised Them

A pair of NFL brothers are back in Tulsa this weekend, helping aspiring football players learn new drills and skills.

-

A pair of NFL brothers are back in Tulsa this weekend, helping aspiring football players learn new drills and skills.

They told News On 6 that it's important for them to give back to the community that raised them.

Rivals on the field but brothers at hear, Dax and Justice Hill came home to Tulsa to pour into the community that made them who they are.

"We didn't live too far from here so it's always good being back, seeing familiar faces, seeing the new faces as well, bringing the culture back here to Booker T," said brothers Dax and Justice Hill.

The two are players on the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but this weekend they came together to bring their skills home.

"We were the same age as these guys out here, same height, same weight and like started with nothing and just to see where we are now it just shows that everything is possible, anything is possible," they said.

Footwork, tackling and passing the ball, the brothers shared some of their moves with 129 youth football players.

One of those kids is Booker T. safety TJ Taylor.

"Today I'm just looking to get work in over the summer with these guys and stuff, just putting in work," Taylor said.

The work of past Hornets paving the way for the future of the hive.

"They five me a path that I can follow, and they've experienced it," he said.

Experience to push future football players to be their best.

"Obviously anytime you're on the field you want to get better so that's one thing we're going to be pushing the kids to do is making sure every drill they do it with some intention and just getting better, but at the same time you also have to have some fun with it," Dax and Justice said.

And while Dax and Justice know they'll need to get back to their teams soon, they're soaking up these moments on the field where they found their love for the sport.

"Always good to be home," they said.

If you missed out on Friday, you can catch the Hill brothers on Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall from 1 to 3 p.m.

They're asking for backpack and toiletry donations to be given to the homeless.