Federal Judge Expected To Approve Settlement Allowing Schools To Pay College Athletes

A 2025 settlement could enable schools to pay college athletes directly, intensifying debates over NIL regulation and its impact on the evolving landscape of college sports.

A federal judge is expected to approve a settlement in 2025 between the NCAA and former athletes, paving the way for schools to directly pay student-athletes.

This comes more than three years after a Supreme Court ruling allowed college athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL), transforming the landscape of college sports. Schools across the nation, including those in Oklahoma, have raced to adapt to the multibillion-dollar industry.

Matt Richardson, a Tulsa resident, said the current state of NIL in college athletics is problematic.

“I think the state that it’s in currently, I don’t think it’s good,” he said.

Sports attorney and law professor Bob Boland, who has represented athletes in NIL disputes, described the issues plaguing the NIL system.

“The fact that athletes are leaving schools owed money as part of a coaching carousel is not surprising to me,” Boland said, noting that some promises are not put in writing.

TU players Cooper Legas and Myles Jackson's parents recently spoke out about verbal promises made to their sons that were never paid out.

“In these cases, the coach points at the collective, the collective points at the coach, and there’s a lack of communication,” Boland added.

Richardson likened the current NIL environment to “the Wild West,” saying, “With capitalism, you need your checks and balances.”

Earlier this year, Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation allowing schools like the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to pay players directly if the settlement is approved.

OU announced plans to allocate $20 million from its TV deals and ticket sales to pay athletes next year.

A judge is expected to finalize the settlement in the spring, signaling further changes to college athletics.