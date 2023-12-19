Windy Weather Returns Before Late Week Showers

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the forecast for this Tuesday?

A clear and cold morning is underway with temperatures mostly in the 20s area wide. Highs will reach the mid-50s today but with increasing south winds. We continue to track our next storm system and update the potential for rain for later this week, including part of the Christmas Holiday weekend.

A surface ridge of high pressure slides quickly east of the area this morning and will allow a fast return of southeast winds at 15 to 30 mph by midday into the afternoon. Low level moisture will be slow to return today, and fire spread rates will be a concern combined with the dormant vegetation and antecedent conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s for most spots with a sun-cloud mix. The southerly flow strengthens Wednesday through Thursday. This will bring increasing moisture that will offset the fire spread. Temps will also climb above seasonal averages. Wednesday morning lows will be in the 40s with afternoon highs reaching the lower 60s. Thursday morning lows are likely in the upper 40s and lower 50s with afternoon highs remaining in the lower 60s.

A developing trough across the western U.S. will bring several waves around the base of this system with each wave able to produce some precipitation. The first arrives Thursday into early Friday, a second Saturday evening and Sunday morning, and the main upper-level trough moving across the plains sometime Christmas Day. Thursday afternoon and evening precipitation will remain relatively light but should expand some into early Friday morning. Instability will be limited, and no lightning is expected. A second wave will bring heavier precipitation Saturday night into Sunday, including the possibility of lightning. Severe threats should be limited and mostly confined to Texas.

Rain and thunder will be included for the morning of Christmas Eve forecast with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and a continuation of gusty south winds. By evening, the main upper-level trough will begin moving across the plains and may trigger another round of precipitation Sunday night into early Christmas morning, mostly east of the highway 69 corridor. This dynamic system should bring a dry slot into the area early Monday morning pushing most of the moisture away from the state.

We’ll start Christmas morning in the lower 50s and expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the afternoon with breezy south winds at 15 to 25 mph. As the upper-level low moves over the central plains, some wrap-around precipitation is possible, mostly across central Kansas, where colder air aloft would support the potential for some light snow Monday evening or Tuesday. As the trough exits, colder air will flow into the state by evening into Tuesday morning bringing a notable reduction in temperature.

CLICK HERE for Alan Crone's weather podcast.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

