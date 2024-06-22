Expect Hot, Humid Weather In Green Country This Weekend

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Get ready: The summertime sweat is about to crank up across Green Country this weekend.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Saturday, June 22?

The heat and humidity will, unfortunately, start to move into the excessive territory over the weekend.

Saturday brings high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values climbing over 100.

We will have a stronger south breeze for those Saturday activities and events, but be sure to pace yourself while you’re outside!

What is the chance for triple-digit temperatures in Oklahoma next week?

By Sunday and Monday, the heat and humidity will be getting excessive. Highs will climb to the upper 90s Sunday afternoon but when you tack on the humidity, heat index values will soar over 105. And on Monday, we’ll make a run at 100 degrees with heat index values closer to 110 degrees.

Our next chance at possible minor relief could show up around Wednesday of next week as a weak front tries to push south into Green Country with hopefully a few showers or storms. But until then, plan for lots of summertime heat.

