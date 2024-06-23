Hot And Cloudy Week Ahead, Slight Chances Of Rain Later This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

Sunday will be a hot, warm and breezy day in Green Country with the heat index having the possibility of reaching over 100 and going as high as 110 in some areas of Tulsa.

Throughout the Tulsa metro, temperatures will stay steady and hot around 98, with even some areas in Pawnee Co. reaching over 100.

A warm breeze will be traveling southwest, carrying winds of up to 10mph.

A heat advisory has been issued on Sunday for dangerously high temperatures that effect most of the Tulsa metro. If you live in one of these counties, please make sure to keep excessive outside exposure at a minimum if possible. Stay hydrated and use necessary sunblock if needed.

The heat index for the day will bring even hotter temperatures that will increase and progress going into Sunday evening.

What is the weather going to look like on Monday?

On Monday, the excessive heat wave will continue will temperatures having the possibility to reach 100, with most areas of the Tulsa metro staying in the mid to high 90s.

Later this week, slight storm and rain chances are possible during late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

