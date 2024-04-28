Storm Chances Return On Sunday Afternoon

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

There were several tornados and thunderstorms across the state of Oklahoma overnight, with storms lasting all day Saturday into Sunday.

As Green Country recovers from a very stormy night, we still have another chance of storms and the threat of severe weather to monitor across portions of our viewing area for Sunday.

Leftover rains from our Saturday night system will gradually exit Green Country from west to east during the morning hours. Lingering clouds will keep our temperatures mostly in the 60s for the morning hours before some afternoon sun breaks push us back into the 70s.

Will There Be More Rain On Sunday, April 28 In Oklahoma?

Starting just after lunchtime, more scattered storms look to flare up near and just east of the I-44 corridor. The Tulsa metro could see a few more of these early afternoon storms. By mid to late afternoon, most of the storm activity will be focused east/southeast of Tulsa.

These afternoon storms could once again become severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threats. The tornado threat will be lower than it was on Saturday, but it won’t be zero and we’ll have to keep an eye out for some rotating storms.

﻿By the mid to late evening hours, the majority of these Sunday storms should be exiting the viewing area. A final isolated storm or two could develop late overnight near the I-44 corridor, but those look to be much weaker.

It looks like we finally get a chance to quiet down and dry out a bit Monday into Tuesday before more storm chances eventually return.

Several tornados have moved through Oklahoma on Saturday. Strong winds, rain, hail, and flooding have caused damage to Norman, Sulphur, Stillwater, and more towns across the state.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)





