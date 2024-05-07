Brief Break Tuesday Before Storm Chances Return Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

We’ll expect sunshine and dry conditions Tuesday before another chance for a few storms arrive Wednesday. Unfortunately, Monday’s storms did produce some significant damage, including tornadoes at Barnsdall into part of Bartlesville.

A large tornado hit the northeast Oklahoma town of Barnsdall Monday night resulting in one confirmed fatality, according to Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden.

This system was one of several severe storms that moved across the News On 6 viewing area throughout the evening.

Sheriff Eddie Virden confirmed extensive damage reports in Barnsdall and said Highway 123 will be shut down.

Washington County Emergency Management said Highway 75 is blocked in both directions north of Frank Phillips and south of Tuxedo due to debris.

Our next storm system that quickly arrives later Tuesday night into Wednesday with some severe weather possibilities. This incoming disturbance is not as strong as Monday’s but may still produce some severe weather near and east of the Tulsa metro Wednesday. Once it passes the area, we'll be in a calmer weather pattern for a few days.

Shelters open:

B the Light Mission in Bartlesville said their mission is open for shelter. That location is at 219 North Virginia.

The Women’s Building at the Fairgrounds in Pawhuska will also be open for anyone who is displaced. The fairground are located at 320 Skyline Dr.

When is severe weather expected again in Oklahoma?

The next mid-level disturbance arrives quickly early Wednesday morning as a cold front begins moving southeast into part of northeastern Oklahoma.

A few thunderstorms may develop along and east of I-44 early Wednesday with a few additional storms more likely to form along and ahead of the cold front across east-central to southeastern Oklahoma by afternoon.

Severe weather threats will arrive with this system as it moves deeper into southeast Oklahoma. By later Wednesday afternoon, most of the storms will be exiting the state with dry and cooler weather arriving for the remainder of the period.

A weak upper-level wave is possible for the latter half of the weekend that could trigger a few showers, but the atmosphere will be rather stable and no severe weather will be expected.

What is the weather outlook for this week in Oklahoma?

Temperatures Tuesday will reach the lower 80s along with mostly sunny conditions and southwest winds from 10 to 20 mph by afternoon.

Wednesday features additional storm chances, including severe weather threats near and east of the Tulsa metro, with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s.

Cooler weather arrives after the frontal passage supporting gusty north winds Thursday with morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Friday brings cool weather for the early morning with lows in the lower 50s with highs in the lower 70s along with mostly sunny conditions.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

The weekend features lows in the 50s and highs in the lower to mid-70s. A slight chance of a shower will continue for the latter part of the weekend, with a 20% chance of showers Sunday into Monday. Other than next Wednesday, the next chance for organized severe weather threats will not arrive until the middle of next week.

