WEATHER BREAKDOWN: Scattered Showers Through Wednesday Before Weekend Warm Up

A strong upper-level system located slightly Southwest of the area will bring increasing showers and storms as the day progresses. Severe threats will stay south of our immediate area. The system will exit later Wednesday night and early Thursday, providing a few days of pleasant weather into the weekend.

Another strong upper-level system will approach the state early next week, increasing rain and thunder chances, including some severe mentions Monday into early Tuesday, and possibly for part of Wednesday evening into Thursday.

What are the storm chances in Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 10?

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will remain mostly in the lower 60s. Some spots may stay in the mid to upper 50s with scattered showers, clouds, and gusty North winds from 15 to 30 mph.

As our current storm system begins to near the area Wednesday, the surface area of low pressure near the Red River Valley will continue to deepen.

Our immediate area will remain on the backside of the storm system, where pockets of some locally heavy rainfall will be a possibility, especially across the southern areas.

Most of the severe threats will occur along the Red River valley, but a few strong to marginally severe storms could occur across areas along or south of the highway 270 corridor.

A much more concentrated severe weather risk will unfold today across portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and part of Alabama. In these areas, a regional severe weather outbreak is a likelihood, Including the threats of exceptionally large hail, and a few strong tornadoes.

Any severe weather threats Wednesday across extreme southeastern Oklahoma will be mostly confined to a few storms producing gusty winds and some hail.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, April 11?

After a few leftover showers pre-dawn Thursday morning across extreme southeastern OK, clouds will clear with sunshine and breezy conditions returning for most of Thursday.

Thursday Morning lows will be into the 40s with daytime highs near 70. Northwest winds from 20 to 40 mph will be likely Thursday.

What will the weather be like this weekend in Oklahoma?

Friday morning temperatures start in the upper 30s and lower 40s with daytime highs in the mid-70s along with abundant sunshine.

Saturday afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s but with strong south winds from 20 to 40 mph.

