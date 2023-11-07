Tuesday Set To Bring Near-Record Warmth To Green Country

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What is the weather like in Oklahoma on Tuesday?

Springtime in November continues for just a little bit longer here in Green Country!

We’ll start off the day with some areas of locally dense fog primarily north of Tulsa. Visibilities below ¼ mile will be possible for the morning commute and through the mid-morning hours across far northern Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

Any fog that develops will gradually fade away by the midday hours, and we’ll head back into a big-time warm-up as gusty south winds kick back in. Highs will soar into the lower to mid 80s this afternoon across eastern Oklahoma! We’ll be close to a record high temperature in Tulsa.

Wednesday will be our transition day as the next cold front heads our way. Those continued gusty south winds will keep us in the 60s Wednesday morning, with temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s near and south of Tulsa by early afternoon. As the cold front moves in, areas north of Tulsa will feel temperatures falling during the afternoon hours. In the Tulsa metro, it looks like we’ll feel a cool-down arriving by mid afternoon Wednesday. But that cold front timing could still slightly speed up, so we’ll keep you updated as we head into Wednesday!

As you’d expect, the front will bring gusty north winds and notably cooler temperatures especially by Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Thursday will feel a lot more like November with those blustery winds, temperatures mostly in the 50s, cloud cover, and a few areas of light rain. Any areas of lingering rain look to clear out by very early Friday morning with sunshine returning but cooler fall air remaining for the upcoming weekend!

I hope you have a wonderful Tuesday, Green Country!

Early Sunsets in Green Country!

The clocks "fell back" an hour on Sunday, which means it'll be darker a lot sooner in the evenings.

Daylight saving time is out; standard time is in this weekend. Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday and lasts until March 10, 2024. The time change means darkness will arrive earlier in the evening but it will be lighter earlier in the morning than now.

On Saturday, sunset was at 6:25 p.m. and on Sunday it will be at 5:24 p.m.

How to prepare my home for a freeze?

The City of Tulsa says it's important to protect your pipes from the cold.

Officials recommend protecting outside pipes by disconnecting garden hoses from your house and installing covers on outside faucets.

Also, if a sink is along an outside wall of your home, allow a trickle of water to run and open the cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate.

The National Weather Service says when temperatures drop to 28°F or lower for a couple of hours you should bring pets indoors, protect sensitive vegetation, protect outdoor pipes and let indoor faucets drip and to turn off automatic sprinklers.

Space Heater Safety Tips (via CBS News)

If you're using a space heater, make sure it's not too close to things that can burn like upholstered furniture, clothing, a mattress, or bedding. Never plug a space heater into an extension cord, always plug it directly into a wall outlet. Remember to turn it off before leaving the room or going to bed. Keep it out of the reach of children and pets. Look for signs of malfunctions, especially on older models. Make sure it has an automatic shutoff function. Make sure you have working smoke detectors with fresh batteries. Change the battery twice a year.





On average, fires caused by portable heaters cause 65 deaths and 150 injuries a year, according to the US Fire Administration.

Overnight on Sunday, firefighters battled several house fires across Tulsa as temperatures dropped below freezing.

