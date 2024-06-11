Lower Humidity Tuesday Before Increase Wednesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A weak upper-level system is approaching the southwestern part of the state later Monday night and will move away from the region by Tuesday evening. Most of the showers and storms associated with this system will stay southwest of our immediate area.

We'll mention a slight chance of a shower or storm on Tuesday across the central and southwestern part of Oklahoma but will not carry any chances for the eastern half, including the Tulsa metro.

This weak trough will leave the area early Wednesday morning, and as the mid-level high-pressure ridge expands from New Mexico into west Texas and parts of Oklahoma, we'll see a rise in heat and humidity with afternoon highs reaching the lower 90s.

The weather pattern will change briefly over the weekend with a strong trough approaching from the southwest. The trajectory of this trough, along with stronger westerlies moving northward, suggests a chance for weekend thunderstorms from parts of Kansas into the central and northern high plains. However, we're not forecasting any storm probability for Oklahoma this weekend.

What is the weather outlook for this week in Oklahoma?

Northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph will shift from the southeast by Tuesday morning through midday.

Tuesday's morning lows will be in the lower 60s, with afternoon highs close to the mid-80s. There's a small chance of a shower or storm, mainly to the southwest of our immediate area.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s, with lower 90s expected from Thursday through the weekend. Humidity will increase from Wednesday, making the heat index more noticeable from Friday onwards.

Later this week, a significant influx of tropical moisture is expected to reach the southeastern states. While a true tropical disturbance is not likely to develop, some heavy rainfall will impact parts of Florida and some areas of Georgia and Alabama.

Some data suggest that early next week a slug of moisture will be near or slightly east of Oklahoma. More to come about these scenarios over the next few days.

Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric co-operatives, many with overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/03KuCPYyb4hNFyC42Yo6Bt

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000656145416

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold