TODAY'S FORECAST: Highs In The 90s; Rain Possible For Southern Oklahoma

Gusty south winds return on Monday with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index values will range from 97 to near 101 with mostly sunny conditions.

A developing tropical system brings some midweek clouds with most shower activity remaining south of our area. A weak front stalls north of the area Wednesday before approaching part of northern OK Sunday with limited shower probabilities.

EMSA issued its first Medical heat Alert of the year for Tulsa last Friday which is set to end on Monday unless there are more heat-related calls.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Monday, June 17?

The pressure gradient is expected to intensify on Monday and Tuesday due to pressure falls from the Front Range of the Rockies to the central plains. South winds will pick up, ranging from 15 to 30 mph, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower to mid-90s.

Heat index values are anticipated to hit the upper 90s, with some areas possibly reaching near 100 on Monday and Tuesday before a slight decrease later in the week. While a few showers may approach parts of far southern OK on Monday and Tuesday, most areas will likely stay dry.

What will the weather be like this week in Oklahoma?

A weak front is approaching the central plains on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is expected to stay north of our area. We are monitoring the potential for a tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf of Mexico and another off the coast of Florida or the southern Carolinas in the coming days.

Additionally, a strong mid-level ridge of high pressure is forecast to bring extremely hot weather to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast in the next few days.

The stronger westerly winds are positioned well to the north, where most of the strong and intense storms remain this week. Meanwhile, a wave of tropical moisture is advancing westward across the southern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach the coastal areas of Texas and Louisiana shortly.

Conditions are becoming increasingly favorable for the development of either a tropical depression or storm with most impacts across southcentral Texas. Most of this heavier moisture will stay south of our region, yet a few locations, particularly in southeastern Oklahoma, might experience some afternoon showers today and tomorrow.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the northern fringe of this moisture could be close enough to possibly bring a couple of showers to the metro area, although the likelihood remains at or below 10%. The possibility of increased cloud cover midweek is likely to reduce daytime high temperatures by a few degrees, generally to the lower 90s.

However, the presence of substantial low-level moisture will keep the heat index values in the high 90s.

