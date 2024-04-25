Multi-Day Storm Chances Bring Severe Threats

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

The potential for a multi-day severe weather event is increasing. Please remain aware of your weather surroundings overnight through Sunday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Thursday, April 25?

A warm front is lifting northward Thursday morning across Northern Oklahoma into southern Kansas producing scattered showers and some thunderstorms. A few storms could be marginally strong producing nickel sized hail and gusty winds.

This activity should push away from our area by midday with strong south winds developing along with afternoon highs reaching mid-70s near Tulsa, lower 80s across far southeastern OK, and upper 60s across southeastern Kansas.

A strong upper-level storm system located to our west brings additional storms into the area late Thursday night and early Friday morning with some severe weather probabilities.

What are the storm chances on Friday, April 26 in Oklahoma?

By mid-day Friday, thunderstorm activity should be pushing east of our immediate Tulsa metro region into far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Friday features strong south winds at 20 to 40 mph along with daytime highs in the lower 80s.

By Friday afternoon and early evening, a conditional threat for additional storm development remains near or slightly west of the area. If storms do develop, a few of these would move into our area late Friday night and early Saturday morning, including a threat for strong or severe storms.

A more favorable period for potentially more widespread and severe threats will also return Saturday evening.

What are the severe weather threats this weekend in Oklahoma?

As the first strong upper-level wave lifts away from our area Friday morning, a second trough to our west will take its place. This powerful storm system will move across northwestern Oklahoma into southwestern Kansas late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

A dry line is expected to develop across far western Oklahoma Saturday afternoon and early evening. As strong dynamic energy rolls across the western third of the state, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along or east of the dry line. Severe weather parameters suggest that supercell thunderstorms will be likely with all modes of severe weather a possibility.

The timing of the system seems more favorable for severe weather development with most of the activity developing late Saturday afternoon and early evening to the west of our immediate area.

Late Saturday night, storms will be approaching our region with continuing severe weather threats extending overnight into pre-dawn Sunday.

After Sunday morning, additional storm development is possible across eastern OK into western Arkansas with additional severe threats. This system finally exits our immediate area Sunday afternoon with mostly dry weather expected for a few days early next week.

