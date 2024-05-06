'My Heart Sank': Broken Arrow Woman Says Roofing Company Scammed Her Of Over $20,000

A Broken Arrow woman is warning others about a roofing company that she said scammed her out of over $20,000 of repairs following the 2023 Father's Day storms.

Haylee Moulder says she paid Nick Berry with The Wolf of Roofing more than $20,000 after her home in Broken Arrow was hit by severe weather during The Father's Day storms last year in June of 2023.

She said she wants to warn people about the company because she knows severe weather could damage more homes and she doesn't want anyone else to be scammed.

Moulder said her family has lived in this home for over 50 years through four generations.

"This house is all I have ever known, it's all my kids have ever known, we're the only ones that have ever lived here, this house and it's just falling apart," Moulder said.

During the Father's Day storms, Haylee says a tree fell in her backyard damaging her storage building, fence, roof, and windows.

Her brother, who Hayley said vaguely knew Berry, recommended him to fix her home and repair her roof.

"He came out, he took pictures, he did everything, seemed really great. He was the only one getting things done for us at the time, and so he said he needed the first check to cash," said Moulder.

But even after she says she paid him two insurance checks totaling $22,000, it's been several months, and the roof isn't fixed.

"He acquired all of the money and then it's just another excuse after another excuse and now we are almost a year later since this happened, and I still don't have anything done," said Moulder.

There are several bad reviews of his company on Yelp people complaining of similar situations and court records show he was ordered to pay someone more than $9,000 last year because he took $10,000 and didn't fix their roof.

Haylee said her heart sank when she saw those reviews after giving him money.

"I was scared, really scared that nothing was going to get done on my house, and you know I had reached out to him, and he gave me excuses as to why these cases were brought up and I gave him the benefit of the doubt," said Moulder.

News On 6 called the number on the Wolf of Roofing's Facebook page and left a message. News On 6 also sent an email and got no response.

Moulder says she spoke to Nick Berry last week and says she told him she filed a police report.