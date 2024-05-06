Cinco De Mayo Festivities Put On By En Fuego Restaurant At Guthrie Green

En Fuego, the Latin-inspired restaurant at Guthrie Green, hosted festivities this weekend in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

By: News On 6

En Fuego, the Latin-inspired restaurant at Guthrie Green, hosted festivities this weekend in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

The celebration included live music from a mariachi band, the David Hernandez trio and DJ Klave.

The restaurant also had drink specials for those 21 and over.

While the rain did require the business to adjust its schedule, the manager shared how staff were prepared for rain or shine.

"It'll be a blast. We have plenty of room for just about everyone and we're trying to keep dry for sure. We've got heaters for everyone to use."

The restaurant features a variety of dishes and is open every day except Monday.