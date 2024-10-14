Weather Blog: Cold Front Moves In, High Fire Danger

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

What will the weather be like next week?

The latest positioning of the upper-level trough is more to the east compared to previous runs. This means just a glancing blow of cooler, fall-like air for the middle part of the week.

This will be notable compared to recent temperatures. Monday morning lows will start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, with daytime highs in the lower 70s.

Gusty northeast winds at 10 to 25 mph will persist through Monday with sunshine and a few clouds. A surface ridge of high pressure settles across portions of the mid-Missouri Valley Tuesday, bringing morning lows in the mid-40s in the metro, with slightly cooler locations in valleys of far northeastern Oklahoma.

Daytime highs on Tuesday have continued to trend up in some data, with many locations now in the lower 70s.

Wednesday morning starts with temperatures in the lower 40s and daytime highs in the mid-70s with sunshine and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The upper air pattern will undergo additional changes by the middle of next week, bringing some shower and storm chances next weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday feature a temporary mid-level ridge expanding from Texas into northern Oklahoma, bringing another few days of above-normal temperatures, with Thursday and Friday’s afternoon highs expected in the mid-80s.

A strong upper-level trough will develop across the Alberta region of Canada on Wednesday and Thursday and move eastward on Friday morning.

At the base of this trough, another disturbance will develop and move across portions of the central and southern plains next Saturday night, bringing another surface boundary across Oklahoma.

While we’re a full week away, most data suggest this boundary will have an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms.

Specific timing will be adjusted as we grow closer to the period, but most data suggest shower and storm chances increasing Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

The upper air flow should become more progressive based on the pattern, bringing additional showers and storm chances across eastern and southern Oklahoma through the latter half of the week.

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.

Turnpike Ramp Closures

Nightly ramp closures on the Will Rogers Turnpike for cashless tolling construction through Saturday.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

