Weather Blog: Cooler Weather Arriving Thursday Night

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Another surge of cooler weather arrives later Thursday night, setting the stage for a widespread freeze across northeastern Oklahoma for early Friday morning.

Freeze warnings are likely for most locations along and north of the I-40 corridor.

More sunshine is expected Friday with a light breeze and daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Winds from the south will increase gradually through the weekend, signaling another robust warm-up with Saturday afternoon in the mid-60s and Sunday in the lower to mid-70s.

The upper airflow is currently from the northwest to southeast and will remain so for the next three days. By this weekend, the upper airflow will become mostly zonal, or west to east, as another trough develops across the Pacific.

This energy will eventually move across the Four Corners area and parts of the Central and Southern Plains states by the middle of next week.

Data has been highly inconsistent with this solution, so different scenarios are still possible from Tuesday through Thanksgiving.

The general pattern supports cooler or colder weather returning with a chance for some. A low-end probability for precipitation will be nearby Wednesday night through Thursday morning, nearing 20%.

While colder weather will be nearby, the possibility of wintry precipitation remains very low and mostly north of our immediate area.

As confidence grows in these solutions, additional forecast information regarding specific timing and locations will be forthcoming.

The second round of the Oklahoma High School Football playoffs continues on Friday. Kickoff temps will be in the upper 40s, dropping into the lower 40s by the end of the game with clear sky and light south breezes.

Mark Your Calendars

Here are a few events and updates to keep on your radar:

Winter Forecast Special: Tune in Thursday night at 10 p.m. to catch our outlook for the season ahead. Jenks Lights On: Celebrate the kickoff to the holiday season this Thursday during our 5 and 6 p.m. shows. Coats for Kids: We’re continuing our efforts to collect coats for children in need, so don’t forget to donate!

Let’s enjoy this wild November ride together—rain, frost, and all. And remember, colder (and potentially snowier) days are just around the corner!

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/oklahoma-news-from-kotv-news-on-6-in-tulsa-oklahoma/id1499556141

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold