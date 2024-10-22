Weather Blog: Possible Record-Highs Around Tulsa Tuesday

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

A storm system will influence northwestern Oklahoma and the western half of Kansas on Monday, bringing the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms to those areas.

What is the weather like on Monday?

Most of this activity will remain northwest of our immediate region, but a few spotty showers and storms could approach late Monday night and early Tuesday morning along and northwest of I-44.

The probability of measurable precipitation remains near or below 30%. Gusty south winds are likely Monday afternoon, ranging from 15 to 25 mph with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Before the system brushes the area later Monday night, fire spread rates will be increasing this afternoon due to the gusty south winds combined with drying vegetation and the ongoing drought.

What is the weather like for this week?

After we see a low-end chance for a few spotty showers late on Monday into pre-down hours Tuesday across far northern Oklahoma, Tuesday afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with decreasing winds from the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Another front nears the state Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing another very low-end chance for a few spotty showers or storms in far northern Oklahoma or southern Kansas during the afternoon and evening.

The front will stall and become diffuse late Wednesday with south winds and warm weather remaining through Thursday.

This front finally gets a shove southward Friday bringing a minor cool-down for the weekend.

A few showers or storms may accompany the front as it slides south into southeastern Oklahoma late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Friday's highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. This weekend features lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

What are the major traffic projects around Tulsa this week?

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) provide daily details on several traffic advisories for the Tulsa area and surrounding regions.

To start October, here are some of the significant traffic advisories. For more information, see our detailed list.

I-244 Pavement Rehabilitation

Ongoing pavement work between I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge, with lane and ramp closures lasting through spring 2025.

US-75 Bridge Rehabilitation

Lane closures at 7th St. and off-ramp closures to 7th St. through fall 2024 for bridge rehabilitation.

US-412 Bridge Rehabilitation

US-412 narrowed to two lanes at 81st W. Ave. in Sand Springs through February 2025.





Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

