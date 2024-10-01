Weather Blog: Gusty Winds Today Set The Stage For A Cool Wednesday Morning

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

A cold front is quickly moving across northern Oklahoma this morning, bringing gusty north winds at 20 to 30 mph.

What is today's forecast?

Dry air near and behind the boundary will increase fire spread rates from midday to early afternoon along and north of I-44. After morning lows in the 60s, daytime highs are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s in the northern third of the state, and mid 80s across southeastern Oklahoma.

Wind speeds will gradually decrease later this afternoon and shift from the south on Wednesday and Thursday, with an increase in speed by Thursday afternoon.

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

The most significant cooling effect of this weather boundary will be felt tomorrow morning, with lows in the 40s and some valleys in eastern Oklahoma experiencing cooler temperatures. The Tulsa Metro area is expected to start Wednesday morning with temperatures near 50.

Wednesday afternoon highs will be back in the mid-80s for many locations.

The upper-level airflow remains relatively unchanged across Oklahoma. A mid-level ridge of high pressure is situated near and west of the region, with a trough across the far eastern parts of the country. A strong northern jet is found across the far northern United States into southern Canada, mostly zonal (west to east).

Although no significant trough is approaching our area, some data indicate another surface boundary may approach northern Oklahoma by Friday. If this occurs, only minor effects in the wind direction would be notable for Friday. The next boundary, bringing another minor reduction in temps, will be Sunday night into Monday.

Unfortunately, it appears no significant chance for measurable rainfall will be possible for the foreseeable future after finishing September with only 0.32 inches of rainfall officially at Tulsa International Airport.

A general overview of the expected pattern should allow the upper air flow to buckle and migrate more southward by the weekend of October 12th or 13th, ushering in much cooler weather across Canada and into the northern half of the nation. This could be the long-anticipated sign of a pattern shift in our weather.

Two named systems are present in the tropical Atlantic, neither of which will directly affect the continental U.S. weather. A disturbance in the southern Caribbean is projected to gradually develop as it moves north into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Global model data shows less robust development later this week into the weekend compared to previous forecasts. Nevertheless, interests along the southern Gulf Coast should remain vigilant regarding this evolving system.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map — (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000671397647

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold