Chilly Temperatures Arrive As 2024 Comes To An End

The end of the year is here, and blustery weather has arrived just in time for the holiday!

﻿

You’ll want to keep the jacket handy as gusty northwest winds will continue throughout our New Year’s Eve. We’ll have an increase in clouds this morning as well, with areas of sunshine trying to break back through this afternoon. Highs for our New Year’s Eve will range from the mid-40s northeast of Tulsa to the lower 50s in southeastern Oklahoma.

If you’re planning to be up late tonight to ring in the new year, have the big coat ready to go! North winds will be relaxing, but it’ll be cold at midnight with temperatures around freezing. By New Year’s morning, lows will sink down into the mid-20s as we get 2025 off to a bit of a frosty start.

New Year’s Day should look great with sunshine and high pressure moving through. Winds will be much lighter with highs in the mid-40s for the first day of 2025. Seasonably chilly conditions should stick around Thursday and Friday as another cold front arrives at the end of the week.

You may have already heard some online chatter about a storm system later this weekend and the possibility of wintry precipitation by Sunday. Just a word of caution: We’re still several days away and a LOT of things will change between now and then, so it’s still far too early for specific details.

Cold rain still appears to be the most likely scenario for eastern Oklahoma on Sunday as a strong area of low pressure moves through, but with cold air looming there is at least a slight chance that a wintry changeover could occur by late Sunday. We’ll be watching the trends closely for the rest of the week, and the details will become more clear as we get closer.

