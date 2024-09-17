Weather Blog: A Late Summer Heat Wave Possible Later This Week

Oklahoma Weather Forecast: Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest forecast and daily updates.

By: News On 6

-

Increasing low-level moisture and humidity will lead to heat index values between 100 and 105 on Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows for the end of the week will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with daytime highs in the mid-90s to upper 90s. There's a possibility of temperatures reaching 100 on Friday west of the Tulsa metro.

The upper airflow will become more active, but the main forcing initially may shift to the Central Plains states over the weekend.

We'll see a slight chance of showers or storms on Saturday and Sunday, but the likelihood of more organized storms may be higher slightly north of our immediate vicinity. This forecast update includes a 20 to 30% chance of scattered showers and storms, mostly late Saturday night and early Sunday.

A surface boundary is anticipated to arrive sometime Sunday evening or Monday, which should bring down temperatures somewhat, yet they will remain close to seasonal averages. This portion of the forecast is not locked in, and additional changes are possible.

Across the Western half of the country, several upper-level troughs are starting to form. The first one is expected to move through the Intermountain region later tonight and into early Wednesday morning before advancing into the Central Plains states by Wednesday afternoon, where there is an increased likelihood of organized thunderstorms late tonight into Wednesday, including potential severe weather threats.

While it's not out of the question that a few scattered showers or storms could approach our area by Wednesday afternoon or early Thursday morning, the higher probabilities will remain to the north of our immediate vicinity. Regardless, we’ll keep a low-end chance for a few showers or storms early Thursday morning along or to the northwest of Interstate 44.

This weekend, a strong trough developing across the Western part of the nation will move eastward. It is expected to reach our area Friday night into early Saturday before moving towards the northern or central Plains states by Sunday. As the trough approaches, most data suggest it will be weakening.

Shower and storm chances will increase late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, primarily across northwestern Oklahoma and south-central Kansas. A surface boundary is anticipated to arrive on Sunday across southern Kansas and slowly advance southward either late Sunday night or sometime on Monday, which could lead to some scattered showers and storms.

Emergency Info: Outages Across Oklahoma:

Northeast Oklahoma has various power companies and electric cooperatives, many of which have overlapping areas of coverage. Below is a link to various outage maps.

PSO Outage Map

OG&E Outage Map

VVEC Outage Map

Indian Electric Cooperative (IEC) Outage Map

Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperatives Outage Map - (Note Several Smaller Co-ops Included)

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/0dCHRWMFjs4fEPKLqTLjvy

The Alan Crone morning weather podcast link from Apple:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/weather-out-the-door/id1499556141?i=1000669801663

Follow the News On 6 Meteorologists on Facebook!

Meteorologist Travis Meyer

Meteorologist Stacia Knight

Meteorologist Alan Crone

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz

Meteorologist Aaron Reeves

Meteorologist Megan Gold