Windy Weather Brings Severe Threats Early Next Week

A warm and windy Easter weekend is in store for Green Country with highs reaching the lower 80s.

Winds on Friday topped out around 40 mph but that declines to 20 mph for Saturday.

A threat of a strong storm system returns on Monday.

What will the weather be like in Oklahoma on Saturday, March 30?

Weekend highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s and should remain dry until Sunday evening when a few storms will attempt to form as a lead wave approaches central Oklahoma.

What are the chances for storms next week in Oklahoma?

Higher chances for storms, including threats for both severe weather and locally heavy rainfall, arrive Monday.

A cold front passes the area late Monday night or early Tuesday morning taking most of the precipitation east of the area.

Colder air aloft will move across northern OK Tuesday with northerly surface winds bringing a minor yet noticeable cool-down into the 50s. This minor cool-down will exit by Wednesday afternoon with warm weather returning late next week.

The pattern suggests another robust looking trough nears the state late next week that brings additional storm chances. This system may have adverse effects for Eclipse viewing Monday, April 8th.

