15-Year-Old Boy Captured By Tulsa Deputies After Escaping From Juvenile Center

Noah Ney, a 15-year-old with an extensive criminal background according to court records, escaped from a Tulsa County juvenile center on Monday and was captured by deputies Thursday morning.

By: News On 6

-

A 15-year-old teenager with an extensive criminal background that escaped from a juvenile center in Tulsa on Monday has been captured, authorities say.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said deputies captured Noah Ney, in the 6900 block of E. 11th Street on Thursday.

Authorities said Tulsa Police and U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest after Ney was spotted walking this morning, then tried to run away when he was noticed.

Ney has been charged with escaping from a juvenile detention center and an arrest warrant was issued with a $1 million bond.

He is one of two that escaped on Monday, including 14-year-old Ja'Koby Golston, who has been charged with murder after investigators said he crashed a stolen car into another car near 71st and Memorial in June.

Related Story: Teen Charged With Murder After Crash That Killed Man In Tulsa

Court records show that Ney shot a five-year-old girl in the neck during a drive-by shooting in April 2022.

He also has a history of breaking out of juvenile facilities, prosecutors said.

He is charged as an adult with several counts including aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm as a juvenile after adjudication.

Related Story: 1 Teen In Custody, 1 Wanted After Escaping From Tulsa County Detention Center