Human Remains Identified As Missing Bartlesville Man; Suspect Faces Murder Charge

21-year-old Devin Viles had not been seen in over a month and the OSBI says his remains were recovered in Nowata County. Another man, 34-year-old Brock Thompson, is in custody and facing murder charges.

By: News On 6

A 34-year-old man is facing murder charges after authorities recovered human remains in Nowata County.

Brock Anthony Edward Thompson was charged with the murder of Devin Viles, 21, after authorities recovered his remains and confirmed the identification via DNA testing, according to the OSBI.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was originally requested by Bartlesville Police to investigate a "suspicious" disappearance of Viles, who they say hadn't been seen in over a month.

The investigation led OSBI agents to human remains in Nowata County, which were recovered and submitted for DNA testing.

OSBI says Thompson was charged with murder and is currently in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for trafficking drugs.

No cause of death was given.

If you have any more information on this case, contact tips@osbi.ok.gov.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.