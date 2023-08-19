FC Tulsa Battles Back Late, Falls 2-1 To Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's JJ Williams was part of two Rowdies goals in a 2-1 win over FC Tulsa Friday night. FC Tulsa turned a 2-0 deficit into a close one late.

By: News On 6

-

Tampa Bay's JJ Williams was part of two Rowdies goals in a 2-1 win over FC Tulsa Friday night.

However, FC Tulsa turned a 2-0 deficit into a close one late after Phillip Goodrum closed the gap to 2-1 with a penalty kick in the 76th minute.

FC Tulsa dropped to 7-10-8, and Tampa Bay improved to 13-6-5.

"I thought we gave up way too many unforced errors in the first half. The amount of balls that we lost on simple turnovers forced us to defend more than we should have. In the second half, we gave up a ball through the middle for a counterattack and then the game changed," said FC Tulsa head coach Blair Gavin.

FC Tulsa's Goodrum said his club will be resilient.

"We were giving everything we had. We’ve just got to have a little more quality and a little more composure in those last few minutes in the final third. That’s soccer; we turn around and we go again on Wednesday," he said.

FC Tulsa's next match is at home versus Birmingham Legion FC, which plays Louisville City on Saturday afternoon.