Magic City Books Fundraiser Aims Help Tulsa Public Schools During Accreditation Fight

Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa is looking to help support the Tulsa Public School District as they start the year. The independent bookstore has teamed with Mythic Press to create a new t-shirt with funds going to support the district.

By: News On 6

-

The recent discussion of Tulsa Public Schools and the financial troubles prompted independent book store Magic City to create a t-shirt to help fundraise.

Pat Cawiezell joined News On 6 with an update on the t-shirt sales and how that money will be used to help TPS. Plus we take a look at some good stories to add to your reading list this month.

Magic City Books In Tulsa Announces T-Shirt Fundraiser To Help Tulsa Public Schools

Magic City Books has started a special fundraiser for Tulsa Public Schools.

The downtown Tulsa bookstore partnered with Mythic Press to sell an exclusive limited edition t-shirt to help raise money for the district. The shirt features a quote by Mark Twain that says

"Out of the public schools grows the greatness of a nation."

You can pre-order one now for $25 and they'll be shipped out later this month. All proceeds go to the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

Why Is Magic City Books Raising Money For Tulsa Public Schools?

Students started class at Tulsa Public Schools on August 17 but the district's accreditation status is still in limbo after a month-long back and forth between TPS and the State Board of Education.

At the beginning of August, State Superintendent Ryan Walters laid down a list of guidelines and benchmarks for Tulsa Public Schools to achieve this upcoming year. He also called for new leadership while a vote on the district's accreditation status looms.

Walters has called into question certain financial issues at the district focusing on an embezzlement case involving a TPS employee. Walters has also cited years of below-average test scores by the district.

Related Story: Walters Announces Guidelines For Tulsa Public School District; Calls For New Leadership

TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist responded to some of Walters' comments calling them categorically untrue. She said that most of the issues that have been cited by the Oklahoma State Board have already been addressed.

"It's a mystery to us why [Walters] is using this office that he has to wage this personal and political campaign against our city against our schools. It's been going on for a long time and we don't understand it and I think it's particularly troubling that it's happening just a few days before school is starting."

Related Story: Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist Responds To Walters 'Improvement Plan'

Tulsa Mayor Calls For State Board To Accredit TPS

In a letter to the State Board of Education on Friday, Mayor GT Bynum asked members to accredit Tulsa Public Schools and said the City of Tulsa does not seek, want or need a state-mandated takeover.

Mayor Bynum made the two-page letter available on social media Friday afternoon.

This morning I hosted a meeting between Tulsa Public Schools Board President Stacey Woolley, Vice President John Croisant, State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters, and Oklahoma State School Board Member Don Burdick. I appreciate the time and candor each participant brought to the discussion, and believe there is a sincere desire to work together to deliver a great education for students in Tulsa Public Schools.

Following that meeting, I sent this letter to members of the State Board of Education in advance of their meeting next Thursday.



