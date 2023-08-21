Public Service Company Of Oklahoma Warns Of Impostors Going Door-To-Door

Monday, August 21st 2023, 5:35 pm
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has seen an increase of people going door to door through neighborhoods, saying they’re a part of the company, when in fact…they aren’t.
“What we know is that these people aren’t PSO employees, they’re not our business partners and they’re not promoting PSO programs,” says Wayne Greene with PSO.
According to Greene, there are three key indicators that customers can look out for to ensure the authenticity of a PSO employee:
PSO also rarely, if ever, asks to come into someone’s home, unless entrance through the home is the only way to access equipment in the backyard.
And if anyone has footage involving a scam, they are advised to send it to the police.
