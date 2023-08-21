Public Service Company Of Oklahoma Warns Of Impostors Going Door-To-Door

There has been an increase in people approaching houses, claiming to be PSO employees. There are 3 main things that customers can look out for to protect themselves against scams.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma has seen an increase of people going door to door through neighborhoods, saying they’re a part of the company, when in fact…they aren’t.

“What we know is that these people aren’t PSO employees, they’re not our business partners and they’re not promoting PSO programs,” says Wayne Greene with PSO.

Identifying Legitimate PSO Employees

According to Greene, there are three key indicators that customers can look out for to ensure the authenticity of a PSO employee:

Red ID Badge: All genuine PSO employees carry a distinctive red ID badge that prominently displays the employee's name, photograph, and the AEP (American Electric Power) logo. This badge serves as a clear identifier of their affiliation with PSO. Clearly Marked Vehicles: Legitimate PSO employees always arrive in vehicles that are conspicuously marked with the PSO logo. This visual cue allows residents to quickly verify the presence of an authorized PSO representative. No Door-to-Door Solicitations: It is important to note that PSO does not engage in door-to-door solicitations. Any individual claiming to be from PSO and attempting to sell products or services should be treated as a red flag. PSO primarily communicates with its customers through other channels, and this type of interaction is highly unusual.

PSO also rarely, if ever, asks to come into someone’s home, unless entrance through the home is the only way to access equipment in the backyard.

And if anyone has footage involving a scam, they are advised to send it to the police.