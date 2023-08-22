Oklahoma Veterinarian's Business Ravaged By Father's Day Storm Receives Hopeful News

A Green Country veterinarian's business has been put on hold for over two months due to damages sustained from the Father's Day windstorm, but after the long wait, the owner finally received some good news on Monday.

-

The Father's Day Storm destroyed a local veterinarian's business two months ago.

The building housing her animal hospital remains unrepaired but on Monday, the woman received some positive news.

From the exterior, Brookside Animal Hospital appears open, but stepping inside reveals a different reality.

Stacey Smith, the owner, expressed shock at the loss of her livelihood.

"I mean it was all I could do to not sink to the floor. We just really don't have much left at all," Smith said.

Exposed wires and torn flooring are all that remain, contrasting with the thriving business the veterinarian had before the storm. Smith is frustrated by the sluggish response of her insurance company, impeding repairs.

"We have patients that need us and we can't be there for them, and that breaks our hearts," Smith said.

Nearby clinics have generously offered space, aware of the dire situation.

A positive turn came on Monday when Smith received news of her business being rebuilt. She aims for a swift restoration and expansion, hoping to be operational within six months.

"We are going to expand, offer more, and we are going to be back," Smith affirmed.

She plans to celebrate the revival with a grand event.