Doctor On Call: Plantar Fasciitis

Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, joined News On 6 at 9 with treatment advice for plantar fasciitis.

Tuesday, August 22nd 2023, 12:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

If you've ever had plantar fasciitis, you know how painful the foot condition can be.

Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, joined News On 6 at 9 with treatment and more.

"You want to keep the foot as stable as possible," Dr. Chronister said. "Don't pay attention to brands."

How To Treat Plantar Fasciitis At Home?

  1. Stretches
  2. Frozen water bottle to stretch/ice the area
  3. Anto-inflammatory meds such as ibuprofen
  4. Shoe inserts
  5. Firm, padded shoes, wear at all times
  6. Night splints


Dr. Chronister also recommends purchasing heel cushions or arch support at your local pharmacy if buying new shoes isn't an option.

Unless you feel like your pain is abnormal, Dr. Chronister says a hospital visit it not needed for the typical plantar fasciitis treatment.

According to WebMD, Plantar Fasciitis happens a lot with runners and people who have flat feet, high arches, are overweight or are on their feet a lot.

It can take 6-12 months for the foot to get back to normal.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 22nd, 2023

August 23rd, 2023

August 10th, 2023

August 8th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2023

August 23rd, 2023

August 23rd, 2023

August 23rd, 2023