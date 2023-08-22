Doctor On Call: Plantar Fasciitis

Tuesday, August 22nd 2023, 12:15 pm
If you've ever had plantar fasciitis, you know how painful the foot condition can be.
Dr. Stacy Chronister, an internal medicine specialist with OSU Medicine, joined News On 6 at 9 with treatment and more.
"You want to keep the foot as stable as possible," Dr. Chronister said. "Don't pay attention to brands."
Dr. Chronister also recommends purchasing heel cushions or arch support at your local pharmacy if buying new shoes isn't an option.
Unless you feel like your pain is abnormal, Dr. Chronister says a hospital visit it not needed for the typical plantar fasciitis treatment.
According to WebMD, Plantar Fasciitis happens a lot with runners and people who have flat feet, high arches, are overweight or are on their feet a lot.
It can take 6-12 months for the foot to get back to normal.
