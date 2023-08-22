Cooking Corner: Wood Grilled Ribeye Steaks

Tuesday, August 22nd 2023, 1:13 pm
On Tuesday, Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's joined News On 6 at Noon and shared how to make a perfect ribeye.
Ingredients:
·4- 16 ounce Ribeye Steaks (Choice or better)
·1 Bottle of Oklahoma Joe’s Steak Maker
Directions
·Spice steaks liberally with rub
·Pre-heat grill to hot temp of 450 or higher
·If using a gas grill build a smoke bomb out of foil by adding wood chips to it and wrapping it up with a small opening on top and place over one of the burners
·Sear the steaks over the hot grill for 3 minutes and then turn 90 degrees and sear for 3 more minutes.
·Flip the steak over and repeat the 3 minute steps.
·It will be at medium rare at this point.
·Pull or continue to cook to desired temp.
Serves 4
