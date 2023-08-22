Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking TPD Officer, Attempting To Steal Police Car

An officer responding to a trespassing call on Monday was violently attacked according to a Tulsa Police report. The suspect is now facing several complaints including assault and battery, trespassing, and attempted auto theft.

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday after police say they attacked an officer and sent them to the hospital.

According to Tulsa Police, Keegan Kopinski, 20, is accused of beating a TPD officer and trying to steal her patrol car on Monday. The officer has since recovered and has been released from the hospital.

Man Attacks A Tulsa Police Officer

A Tulsa police report states that officers were called to City National Bank on 81st Street after a man was seen trespassing in the area. When Officer Opryszek arrived she rolled down her passenger window to speak to the suspect, Kopinski.

While they were speaking, police say, Kopinski attempted to crawl through the window. Police Officer Opryszek got out of the car but Kopinski met her and they start wrestling for control. Police say that as the officer was attempting to keep control of Kopinski, he punched the officer in the face.

The report says the two continued to fight and at one point Kopinski tried to get into the officer's car, but she prevented him from getting the driver's seat. Kopinski continued to attack the officer while she kept control of the car, until another officer could arrive.

After the other officer arrived, Opryszek was able to restrain Kopinski but he continued to struggle until the second officer tased him. Both Opryszek Kopinski were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Kopinski is in custody at the Tulsa County Jail at David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center. He facing several complaints including assault and battery, trespassing, and attempted auto theft.