FC Tulsa Focused On High-Stakes Match With Birmingham Legion FC; Unveils New Jersey

Birmingham Legion FC travels to ONEOK Field to face FC Tulsa on Wednesday with only four points between them in the standings.

By: News On 6

The next matchup for FC Tulsa is a pivotal one in the race for an Eastern Conference playoff spot.

After five consecutive wins spanning from late June through July, FC Tulsa hit a rough patch and is 0-3-1 since then.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS

FC Tulsa has swiped 13 points in five career meetings with Birmingham, posting a 4-2-1 record against Legion FC.

In preparation for Vamos Tulsa night on Sept. 9, FC Tulsa also unveiled a new jersey to be worn during on-field warmups.

Image Provided By: FC Tulsa

The Vamos Tulsa Jersey will be available for purchase at FC Tulsa's match against Legion FC on Wednesday and online.

"The bright and bold colors that comprise the shirt chronicle the vibrance and diversity of Tulsa’s Latino community while showcasing that FC Tulsa is not only a celebration of soccer, but of Tulsa and the people who contribute to its beautiful culture," FC Tulsa said in a release.





The jersey was designed by local Hispanic artist VNICE and features confetti and a piñata in the shape of FC Tulsa's scissortail badge across the back.