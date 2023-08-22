Coffee Bunker, TPS Partner To Help Veterans Find Jobs

The Coffee Bunker created the employer alliance a couple of years ago and already has 15 partners. Tulsa Public Schools is the newest one.

-

Tulsa Public Schools is now partnering with the Coffee Bunker to help veterans find careers after the military.

This is the first time the Coffee Bunker has worked with a school district for the employer alliance program.

Dr. Michael Horton says one of his passions is helping veterans go from military life back to civilian life.

"We also know one of the keys to that is helping them find good career options, good jobs and be successful at that as they first start out," he said.

The Coffee Bunker created the employer alliance a couple of years ago and already has 15 partners. Tulsa Public Schools is the newest one.

"TPS represents a large employer, so there's ample and different kinds of opportunities for various interest that veterans might have with where they might want to start their civilian work life," he said.

The district will employ veterans as teachers, or mechanics, bus drivers, and many other jobs.

"There's all kinds of jobs, there's a troops to teachers program that helps military folks become teachers, there's the Tulsa teachers corps that helps people with college educations become teachers," Nikki Dennis with TPS said.

She says this is great for the veterans, but also will help the district fill positions.

"I think of the young people that have spent ten, fifteen, or maybe even four years in the military and have decided they want a career and to work with young people and want to make a difference in the world, they've already done that as being a member of the armed forces and it seems like education is a great spot to land," she said.

Horton says he wants veterans in the area to know Tulsa is a great place for them to be.

"We're all in for this program, and we want to make Tulsa be a destination city for veterans and so we work hard with the employers, the chamber of commerce, the city and others to all come together," he said.

Horton says the Coffee Bunker hopes to partner with more districts in the future.

If you'd like to learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.