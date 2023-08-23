Ryan Walters On Dr. Deborah Gist’s Resignation As TPS Superintendent

Walters says it was the right thing for Dr. Gist to resign, and now, he feels optimistic about the future of TPS. He also says the next leader could be one of the key factors in the district's accreditation status.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is very critical of Dr. Deborah Gist’s leadership as Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent and has called for her to step down many times.

"This is an exciting day for Tulsa parents, Tulsa kids because we see the board, the community taking it seriously, that they have to have a new plan toward student success," said Walters.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is getting what he has been asking for: Dr. Deborah Gist leaving her position as Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.

"What we've got to decide is Tulsa Public Schools, how far have they allowed things to slip, how many deficiencies do they have, what are the issues, and are the corrective actions? So, we take all facts into account with that, and again, there's a lot of factors here at play,” said Walters.

Walters says TPS has been warned its accreditation could be changed.

He also says he doesn't have a preference for whether the next TPS Superintendent comes from within or outside the district.

"My preference and what I'm going to demand for Tulsa Public Schools is that the next leader comes in with a serious plan to address reading proficiency rates for the elementary schools, a serious plan to get the schools there off of the F-list, and a serious plan to get their financial status in order," said Walters.