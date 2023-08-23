Cardiovascular Expert Discusses High Blood Pressure

On Wednesday, Liz Bell, Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Ascension Saint John joined News On 6 at noon with Reagan Ledbetter to talk about high blood pressure.

By: News On 6

-

The CDC estimates nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure, putting them at risk of stroke, heart disease, vision loss and other problems.

You can learn more about the CDC high blood pressure statistics HERE.

On Wednesday, Liz Bell, Director of the Cardiovascular Service Line at Ascension Saint John joined News On 6 at noon with Reagan Ledbetter to talk about high blood pressure.

What is a healthy blood pressure?

In the most recent guidelines, Bell says this would be 130 over 80. In the past, you may have heard 140 over 90 and the new numbers were updated in 2017.

What causes high blood pressure?

This is caused by many factors including genetics and lifestyle. Bell said smokers and diabetics have high blood pressure, but sometimes it is just hereditary and what comes from your family history.

Easy ways to lower blood pressure: