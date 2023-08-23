DIY Backpack Keychains

Make a customizable pom pom keychain to accessorize your backpack this year that is unique to your style and personality!

By: News On 6

Make a customizable pom pom keychain to accessorize your backpack this year that is unique to your style and personality!

Supplies:

Pom Poms Embroidery Thread Needle Scissors Tassle 3 O-Rings Needle Nose Pliers Lobster Clasp - optional





Instructions:

Step 1. Cut a long length of embroidery thread. Tie one end onto a tassel (we found these at our local craft store, already attached to o-rings).

Step 2. Thread the other end of the embroidery thread with your needle, and string on as many pom poms as you’d like!

Step 3. Tie the thread into a knot. Then tie it onto an o-ring using a double knot. Cut the thread.

Step 4. Use the needle nose pliers to open the o-ring and attach it to a key ring.

Step 5. OPTIONAL - Slide a lobster clasp onto the key ring. This is optional but does make it easier for kids to attach the key ring to a backpack.





That’s It! Now attach your customized keychain to your backpack to jazz it up!





Happy School Year from your crafty mom,

Courtnay Grider – IG: AsprinkleOfCourtnay