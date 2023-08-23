DIY Backpack Keychains

Wednesday, August 23rd 2023, 4:38 pm
Make a customizable pom pom keychain to accessorize your backpack this year that is unique to your style and personality!
Supplies:
Instructions:
Step 1. Cut a long length of embroidery thread. Tie one end onto a tassel (we found these at our local craft store, already attached to o-rings).
Step 2. Thread the other end of the embroidery thread with your needle, and string on as many pom poms as you’d like!
Step 3. Tie the thread into a knot. Then tie it onto an o-ring using a double knot. Cut the thread.
Step 4. Use the needle nose pliers to open the o-ring and attach it to a key ring.
Step 5. OPTIONAL - Slide a lobster clasp onto the key ring. This is optional but does make it easier for kids to attach the key ring to a backpack.
That’s It! Now attach your customized keychain to your backpack to jazz it up!
Happy School Year from your crafty mom,
Courtnay Grider – IG: AsprinkleOfCourtnay
August 23rd, 2023
August 24th, 2023
August 24th, 2023
August 24th, 2023
August 24th, 2023