Cold Case Files: The 2005 Kidnapping And Murder Of Tony Williams

Ed Jackson has worked with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force for years and today he joined us to talk about the 2005 kidnapping and murder Of Tony Williams.

It's been nearly 18 years since Tony Williams was kidnapped from his home forced into a stolen car and then shot to death.

In that time, no arrests have ever been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force to talk through the case and what investigators need.

if you have any information that could help investigators solve this case call the Tulsa County Cold Case Task Force at the number on your screen 918-596-8836.



