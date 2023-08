The "aerial hoop" or Lyra is a type of performance that has roots in the circus and as Mia Flemming learned it really drives home the age-old adage "Practice Makes Perfect"

By: Mia Fleming

Mia has tried some acrobatics before but this week she's taking us along for a lesson on a large hoop swinging from the ceiling.

