Booker T. Washington High School Students Take A Stand With Walkout

Students at some TPS schools made their voices heard in Tulsa during the State Board of Education's meeting on Thursday.

They felt like they weren't being listened to or considered in the debate about the district’s accreditation.

"This is my education, and this is y’alls education too, and we ain’t gonna let nobody strip that from us, everybody deserves a right to be heard."

Students at Booker T. Washington High School participated in a walkout Thursday to show they care about their school district. They say they deserve to have their voices heard because it's their education that's on the line. The students walked out of class and gathered in S.E. Williams stadium to show they care about the future of their district.

"We’ve put too much hard work and time into this school and to this community to be taken away," said Israel Hart.

Derek Chambers and Israel Hart are Juniors at Booker T. They organized the walkout to educate their classmates on the accreditation vote and to encourage them to speak out.

"We’re more than just some kids that go to a school. Each person has a story, and everybody's story deserves to be heard," said Hart.

Hart says it shouldn’t just be adults having these conversations—that the students are the ones that pay the price.

"At the end of the day, it's our education and we're the ones being affected by their decisions," said Hart.

Students at Booker T. cheered one another on as they spoke up for their district. Some say the adults making decisions need to focus beyond the classes and exams.

"Our school really cares about us as people. They don't just value us as test values or anything like a score or a grade. We matter as students and individuals," said Rachel Hamby, Booker T. senior.