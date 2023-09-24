Search For Missing Man Ends After Search Crews Find Body

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office called off its search for 82-year-old James Morrison on Saturday after his body was found near 56th Street North and Bird Creek.

By: News On 6

Currently, Mr. Morrison's exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said this in a statement: "The search for Mr. Morrison had ended sadly, as our search crews have located his body near 56th Street North and Bird Creek. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his exact cause of death. We thank all of the volunteers and other law enforcement members who played in a part in this search. Our condolences go out to the Morrison Family".



