Local Musician, Owner of 'A Place For Music' To Open Music School In Tulsa

A music school is about to open up in Tulsa in early June. Local musician Scott Craig is the founder of A Place For Music and he joined us to talk about his big plans.

A music school is about to open up in Tulsa in early June. Local musician Scott Craig is the founder of A Place For Music and it has been his dream to own a music school since he was a kid.

The school will provide teachers that are already established musicians working in the business such as, David Thomas, Tori Ruffin, Charlie Reed and David Mullinex.

Scott said that he has already set up a social media studio and an affordable instrument repair shop at the school. There are even plans to open up a music venue in the space next door.

Scott stops by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to tell us all about his plans to shake up the Tulsa music scene.

What can students learn at this music school?

"It's a place to come and learn a new instrument or a place to hone your craft. There will be tons of great classes and master classes about your particular instrument taught by some of the best around. We will also have music theory classes, marketing classes, and whatever else it is you want to learn; sound engineering, and other things to that effect."

What inspired you to open a music school?

"Having my own music school is something I've wanted since I was a kid. As much as I love playing, I've been doing it for almost 40 years. I love teaching just as much. It's in my heart."

What makes your music school unique?

"I think the only thing that's really going to separate us is the different varieties of classes and master classes that we will offer. There are so many fantastic schools in Tulsa. I really don't want to compete with them. That's why I'm putting myself in the midtown market. There really isn't a lot going on around here. I really want to bring this part of town back to life with music.

What is the social media studio used for in the school?

"I'm going to set up a social media and YouTube studio upstairs with a green room, filming equipment and audio equipment. It gives people a place to go to escape their homes and really let loose. Also it doesn't allow your video to be tracked via GPS location. That's kind of important when it comes to kids doing things and anybody that doesn't want to be bothered, which is most of us."

What instrument repair services do you provide?

"I'm setting up an instrument repair shop. I'm going to provide all of the basics to keep your instrument in good shape, string changes, neck setups, intonation setups, fret leveling. And I'm also going to delve into horn repair too. I want to keep fair prices. When it's affordable it keeps people playing music."

Where is the school located?

"The school is in the Bowman Plaza at 31st and Sheridan, the address is 2909 South Sheridan road. I'm next door to the Bowman twin event center and mattress world. The shopping center has a lot of history in Tulsa. I'm really proud to be here."

What will the event center be used for?

"I want this place to be an experience from the second you walk in the door till the moment you leave with a heart full of happiness. There will be more good news soon about the Bowman Twin Event Center and how it will also be a new Tulsa music venue, over 8,000 square feet and the state of the art PA system. We're about to shake things up in the Tulsa music scene."