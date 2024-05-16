Found Child Reunited With Father In Tulsa, Police Say

Tulsa Police confirmed the child has been reunited with his father. Police confirmed the child is autistic and non-verbal and he snuck out of the house.

Wednesday, May 15th 2024, 10:51 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

11 p.m. Update: Tulsa Police confirmed the child has been reunited with his father. Police confirmed the child is autistic and non-verbal and he snuck out of the house.

---

Police are asking for help finding the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found alone in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Tulsa Police said a woman called them to 2200 S. Maybelle Ave. for a young boy who was lost.

TPD said the boy has limited verbal ability and they need help finding his parents.

If you can identify him, call 918-596-9222.
