Found Child Reunited With Father In Tulsa, Police Say

By: News On 6

11 p.m. Update: Tulsa Police confirmed the child has been reunited with his father. Police confirmed the child is autistic and non-verbal and he snuck out of the house.

Police are asking for help finding the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found alone in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Tulsa Police said a woman called them to 2200 S. Maybelle Ave. for a young boy who was lost.

TPD said the boy has limited verbal ability and they need help finding his parents.

If you can identify him, call 918-596-9222.



