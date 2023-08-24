Take Home Gorgeous Bouquets From Philbrook Garden's Flower Arranging Workshop

With help from horticulturalists, people picked flowers and got to turn them into beautiful bouquets to take home.

-

The Philbrook Museum Gardens offered flowers to people during a flower-arranging workshop today.

With help from horticulturalists, people picked flowers and got to turn them into beautiful bouquets to take home.

The Philbrook Gardens are a lush 25 acres of vibrant colors, with plants and blooms grown for each season.

“It takes a whole team to take care of these 25 acres," said Sheila Kanotz.

Sheila Kanotz is the Director of Horticulture and said the museum's flower arranging workshops allow people to enjoy the magic of the gardens with a souvenir to take home.

“Everyone grabs their bucket and pruners they come out to the gardens and that's where a lot of the fun happens,” said Kanotz.

From hydrangeas to sunflowers, the blooms are hand-selected, and their stems are snipped. Each arrangement is unique depending on which flowers you pick, so each person goes home with their own beautiful bouquet.”

“They will select those, harvest them, and go back into the studio and arrange their bouquet," she said. "They get help from the horticulturist.”

Kanotz said it's another way to support the museum and for budding horticulturists to showcase their talents.

“You can't go wrong with creating something beautiful to take home.”

The next workshop is September 9th. CLICK HERE to view Philbrook Museum's event calendar.