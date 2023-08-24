Body Recovered From Arkansas River, Tulsa Police Say

Officers said they responded to a call about a body being found in the river around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, August 24th 2023, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A body was recovered from the Arkansas River near 23rd and Jackson in Tulsa, police said.

Officers said they responded to a call about a body being found in the river around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Tulsa Fire Department assisted police in recovering the body from the water, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

At this time, the identity of the individual is unknown.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 24th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

Top Headlines

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023

August 25th, 2023