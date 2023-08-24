Officers said they responded to a call about a body being found in the river around 8 a.m. Thursday.

By: News On 6

Body Recovered From Arkansas River, Tulsa Police Say

A body was recovered from the Arkansas River near 23rd and Jackson in Tulsa, police said.

Officers said they responded to a call about a body being found in the river around 8 a.m. Thursday.

The Tulsa Fire Department assisted police in recovering the body from the water, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

At this time, the identity of the individual is unknown.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.