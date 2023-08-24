OSU Empowering Families For Success

The event will show parents resources to help empower their children for success in their education.

By: News On 6

Students are back in school... but how do you help your child get the most out of their education?

This weekend's event at OSU Tulsa gives parents of Tulsa Public Schools students the opportunity to learn how. It's called the YES: Empowering Families for Success Event, and it's free for the public to attend.

It will be on Saturday, August 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the OSU Tulsa Auditorium.